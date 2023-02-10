Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.78.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $44.60 on Monday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 93.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

