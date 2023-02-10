Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.34 and last traded at $24.34. 1,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

Formidable ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formidable ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,512 shares during the quarter. Formidable ETF makes up 6.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 100.56% of Formidable ETF worth $29,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.