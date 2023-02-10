Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.00 million-$538.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.56 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Forrester Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research Trading Down 14.0 %

FORR traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. 200,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forrester Research

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

In other Forrester Research news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,757.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,757.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.