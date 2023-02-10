Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.57.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $57.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 317.24% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,127 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.