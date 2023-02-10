Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Insider Sells $2,592,953.37 in Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FOX Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,557. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

FOX Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of FOX

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 78.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 2,071.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FOX by 89.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in FOX by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.