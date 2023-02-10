FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Raised to $35.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

FOXA stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FOX by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FOX by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 196.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

