Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,782 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.64) to GBX 1,450 ($17.43) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.74) to GBX 1,550 ($18.63) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,555.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
