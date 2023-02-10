Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,782 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.64) to GBX 1,450 ($17.43) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.74) to GBX 1,550 ($18.63) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,555.00.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.