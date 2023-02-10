Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.35 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average is $138.22.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.