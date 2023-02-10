Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 3,905 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 127.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.0 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Scotiabank started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.52.

Shares of PANW opened at $166.13 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.75, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

