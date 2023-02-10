Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 203 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $173.03 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.06.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

