Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 23,639 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,639 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 90.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after buying an additional 821,347 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,393,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 1,628.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 355,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 334,955 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $8,041,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,298,000 after purchasing an additional 219,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALSN opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

