Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,896,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,200,000 after purchasing an additional 201,699 shares during the period. Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $167.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.44. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

