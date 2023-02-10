Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.03)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $133-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.22 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.01-$0.03 EPS.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.90.
NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,741. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
