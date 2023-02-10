Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Director George K. Martin Buys 2,910 Shares

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $18.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $284.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FULT. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,159,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,640,000 after acquiring an additional 145,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Articles

