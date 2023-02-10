Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Fulton Financial worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 61.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.03 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $284.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $112,659.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $238,492.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

