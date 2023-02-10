FY2022 Earnings Forecast for AstraZeneca PLC Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.49. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.25) to £130 ($156.27) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.51) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.26) to £135 ($162.28) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $208.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $72.12.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

