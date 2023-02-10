FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. Increased by Analyst (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.95). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$392.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$375.83 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EFX. CIBC increased their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.94.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$8.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$4.99 and a 52 week high of C$10.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -40.98%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

