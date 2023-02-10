FY2022 EPS Estimates for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Raised by Analyst

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.56) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.60). The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.28% and a negative net margin of 2,346.32%.

RAPT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $26.72 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 264,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 106,621 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 500,565 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1,610.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $473,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

