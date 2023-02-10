Gas Hits 1-Day Volume of $431.61 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $3.34 or 0.00015437 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $197.51 million and approximately $431.61 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002461 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00432144 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,211.53 or 0.28647302 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.10 or 0.00452433 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
