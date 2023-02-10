Gas One Day Trading Volume Hits $295.81 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Gas has a market cap of $195.72 million and $295.81 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $3.31 or 0.00015330 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.38 or 0.00432197 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,185.90 or 0.28629496 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.33 or 0.00450462 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
