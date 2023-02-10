GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

