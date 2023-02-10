genedrive (LON:GDR) Shares Up 33%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Rating) shares shot up 33% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 38.90 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 33.25 ($0.40). 22,659,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 541% from the average session volume of 3,537,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.30).

genedrive Stock Up 33.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.78. The company has a market cap of £30.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.94.

genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, which incorporates various user-led improvements to its small, patented gene amplification platform for ease of use in time critical situations, and to simplify workflow, as well as for professional use in emergency healthcare settings.

