Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Genpact has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Genpact has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

NYSE G traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,430. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Genpact has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on G. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,737,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,737,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,928 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,797 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genpact by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

