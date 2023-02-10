Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.25-$10.37 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.25 to $10.37 EPS.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.80. 736,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,802. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $150.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Global Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Global Payments from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.