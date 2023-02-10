Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the January 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 47,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. 17,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,103. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.