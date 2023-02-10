Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Short Interest Down 84.7% in January

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Globalink Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLLI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. 1,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,721. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. Globalink Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLLI. RPO LLC grew its holdings in Globalink Investment by 867.7% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 193,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 173,166 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Globalink Investment by 1,322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 167,543 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globalink Investment by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 195,637 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Globalink Investment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 386,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalink Investment by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 194,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 72,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Globalink Investment Company Profile

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

