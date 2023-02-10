Gnosis (GNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $284.45 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Gnosis has a market cap of $284.45 million and $4.72 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $109.84 or 0.00508428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00433288 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,214.43 or 0.28701778 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.52 or 0.00455021 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

