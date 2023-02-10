Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on March 29th

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 87.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

