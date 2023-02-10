Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on March 29th

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 87.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance
Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on GBDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.
