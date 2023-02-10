GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

GrafTech International has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.0% annually over the last three years. GrafTech International has a payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of EAF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.33. 1,189,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.21. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 189.31% and a net margin of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

