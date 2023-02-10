Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,706 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up about 1.1% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $192,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $291.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $218.52 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 20.95%.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

