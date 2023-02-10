Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 740,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 55,463 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $37,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Argus cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,037,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

