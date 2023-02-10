Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $159.77 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,860 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $159,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,518,117,000 after acquiring an additional 316,416 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,439,881,000 after buying an additional 565,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after buying an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,022,700,000 after buying an additional 1,074,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.13. The company had a trading volume of 201,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,924. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $188.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $128.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

