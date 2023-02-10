Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Short Interest Update

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Graph Blockchain Trading Down 21.2 %
Shares of Graph Blockchain stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,325. Graph Blockchain has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.
About Graph Blockchain
