Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 1,765 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,670 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $76.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PB. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

