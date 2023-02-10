Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 43,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 433.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $104.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $237,178.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,249,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 26,328 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $2,695,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $237,178.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,249,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,749 shares of company stock valued at $14,001,823. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading

