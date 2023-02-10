Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 203,542 Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 203,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Tidewater as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Price Performance

NYSE:TDW opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.38. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $46.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $767,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,014,808 shares in the company, valued at $91,469,274.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 66,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,512 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.