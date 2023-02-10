Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of COF opened at $115.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial



Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

