Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 421,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Patterson-UTI Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 71,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 255,296 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 14.4 %

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 2.31.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTEN. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

