Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) versus Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Head to Head Analysis

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) and Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $261.12 million 2.72 $75.95 million $6.04 9.62 Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Benchmark Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Great Southern Bancorp and Benchmark Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Benchmark Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 29.09% 13.86% 1.37% Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats Benchmark Bankshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Benchmark Community Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It focuses on obtaining deposits, including demand, savings and certificates, and originating residential, installment, and business loans. The company was founded on March 7, 1986 and is headquartered in Kenbridge, VA.

