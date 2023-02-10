Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, an increase of 291.1% from the January 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,799.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GRGSF. Kepler Capital Markets cut Grieg Seafood ASA to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Grieg Seafood ASA alerts:

Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS GRGSF remained flat at $7.85 during trading hours on Friday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA is an international seafood company, which engages in farming of salmon and trout. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rogaland-Norway, Finnmark-Norway, British Columbia-Canada, and Shetland-United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.