Grin (GRIN) Trading 9.8% Lower This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and $30,276.11 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0602 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.00431591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00097231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00714472 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00577808 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.