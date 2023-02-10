Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Grupo Carso Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GPOVY remained flat at $10.18 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 176. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.63. Grupo Carso has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Grupo Carso Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Carso’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Grupo Carso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

