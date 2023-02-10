Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $33.10

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.10, but opened at $35.92. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $35.78, with a volume of 2,037 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th.

The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

