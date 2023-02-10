Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,337 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,082,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

