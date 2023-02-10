Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,528 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson
In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Harley-Davidson Stock Performance
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.
Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
