Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $119,000 in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at $4,432,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 19.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.3% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed
In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Wolfspeed Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of WOLF opened at $81.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -67.12 and a beta of 1.51. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48.
Wolfspeed Company Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
