Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on FISV. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.05.
Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ FISV opened at $116.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $117.49.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.
