Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,016 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VIG opened at $154.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

