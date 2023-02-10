Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $133,000 Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at $120,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $174,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $291.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In related news, EVP Marie Taylor Leibson purchased 4,000 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,379 shares in the company, valued at $469,604.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,025 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at $789,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marie Taylor Leibson purchased 4,000 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,604.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,338 shares of company stock worth $104,384. Company insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Primis Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

See Also

