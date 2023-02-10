Guild of Guardians (GOG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $24.60 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for $0.0848 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $24.60 million and approximately $665,756.05 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Guild of Guardians alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00431730 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,219.30 or 0.28598608 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.00443696 BTC.

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guild of Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guild of Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.